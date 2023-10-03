Azerbaijani security service detains two former leaders of breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, October 3. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s security service has detained the former leaders of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arkady Gukasyan and Bako Saakyan, along with the region’s former parliament speaker David Ishkhanyan, the APA news agency reported.

They have been taken to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, according to the report.

Azerbaijan earlier said it had detained David Babayan, a former foreign minister and former assistant to the Nagorno-Karabakh president, and arrested former deputy commander of the Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh David Manukyan and the region’s former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.