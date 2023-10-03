Moldova not to participate in CIS summit — bloc chief

MINSK, October 3. /TASS/. Moldova and Ukraine, which de jure are still members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), will not participate in the meeting of the Council of CIS heads of states that will be held in the middle of October in Bishkek, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said.

"Most countries have confirmed their participation. As far as the presence of Ukraine and Moldova is concerned, I have to say with regret that they will not be represented at the meeting of the Council of heads of states, at the meeting of the Council of foreign ministers. They refrain from participation, though de jure they are still members of the Commonwealth of Independent States," he told reporters prior to the meeting of the Council of permanent authorized representatives of CIS members in Minsk.

"There is no information [now] that anyone [else] will refrain from participation," Lebedev added. "At least the information we have now suggests, and we very much hope that most countries, excluding Ukraine and Moldova, will be represented at those forums," he stressed.

The next meeting of the Council of CIS heads of states is scheduled for October 13 in Bishkek.