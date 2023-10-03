Zelensky says he visited Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk, Liman

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said he visited the country’s troops in some locations near the towns of Kupyansk and Liman.

"We are now visiting our brigades that carry out combat missions in one of the hottest areas: the Kupyansk-Liman area," he said on Telegram.

According to Zelensky, he discussed with the commanders of the brigades the operational situation and other issues.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that units of the battlegroup West, supported by aircraft and artillery, had struck the personnel and equipment of four Ukrainian brigades in the Kupyansk area. It said the strikes were in the areas of Borovaya in the Kharkov Region, Novoye in the DPR, Novoselovskoye and Makeyevka in the LPR.