President of South Ossetia says it will remain Russia’s staunch ally

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. South Ossetia remains a reliable partner and an outpost of Russia, the country’s president, Alan Gagloyev, said at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I would like to note that South Ossetia is ready for further constructive work with its strategic partner, [ready] to discuss all issues that pertain to regional security and again assure the leadership of the Russian Federation that South Ossetia for its part remains a reliable partner, a southern outpost for our fraternal, great and big Motherland," Gagloyev said.

He also said that relations with Russia have reached "a high level of development of cooperation in all areas" over the past 15 years after the recognition of South Ossetia's independence.

"The Russian Federation remains a reliable partner of South Ossetia, a guarantor of peace and security in the region," the South Ossetian president said. "As a responsible partner, it fully complies with the commitments it assumed as part of bilateral documents in all areas of relations."

Gagloyev said South Ossetia remains committed to integrating with Russia.

"It is important to note that it remains a priority of foreign policy of the Republic of South Ossetia to continue the development and deepening of friendly relations and integration ties with the Russian Federation. Among the main areas of the treaty on alliance and integration, which concern the common defense space, security, law enforcement agencies and others that guarantee peace and stability of the republic, foreign policy is noted in particular. This is about the coordination of external actions between the foreign ministries of the sides," he said.

The president also said the signing of the plan of consultations between the Foreign Ministries of South Ossetia and Russia is another testament to the high level of interaction.

"Our cooperation is of a comprehensive nature, and as was noted by Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin during our meeting in the Kremlin on March 16 of this year, these relations are of a special nature," he said.