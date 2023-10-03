Armenian opposition boycotts parliamentary debate on ratification of ICC’s Rome Statute

YEREVAN, October 3. /TASS/. Opposition factions "Armenia" and "I Have The Honor" have boycotted a debate in the Armenian parliament on the South Caucasus country’s formal ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), a TASS correspondent reports.

Armenian Envoy for International Legal Issues Yegishe Kirakosyan reiterated that Yerevan’s move to ratify the Rome Statute, and thus join the ICC and come under its jurisdiction, was aimed against those Azerbaijani troops implicated in committing war crimes on Armenian soil.

Armenia’s opposition parties earlier condemned the government’s decision to ratify the document, saying that the Armenian leadership was deliberately endangering the country’s allied relationship with Russia, which was fraught with serious consequences for Yerevan.

A Russian Foreign Ministry official told TASS that Armenia’s move to ratify the Rome Statute would have extremely negative implications for relations between the two countries. According to the Foreign Ministry, Moscow deems claims by Armenian officials that joining the ICC would not affect the country’s ties with Russia to be misleading, noting that Yerevan has failed to duly consider Moscow’s counter-proposals.