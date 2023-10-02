Biden expects Congress to provide additional aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, October 3. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden expects that the Republicans will ensure allocation of additional funds for aid to Ukraine.

"I fully expect the [House] speaker [Kevin McCarthy] and the majority of the Republicans in Congress to keep their commitment to secure the passage [of the bill on provision] of the support needed to help Ukraine," the president said.

Biden thanked the Congress for passing the bill that prolongs the government funding for 45 days (until November 17), which does not include financial aid for Ukraine. Meanwhile, he urged the lawmakers not to wait until the remaining 44 days expire before negotiating the federal budget for fiscal year 2024, which started on October 1.