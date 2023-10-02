EU summit in Granada on October 6 to discuss potential expansion, its consequences

BRUSSELS, October 2. /TASS/. EU heads of state and government are set to convene for an informal summit in the Spanish city of Granada on October 6 to discuss the bloc’s potential expansion and the consequences it would entail, European Council President Charles Michel said in an invitation letter to the council’s members.

"An inherent part of this discussion relates to the future of an enlarged European Union and the consequences this expansion may entail - both for us and for our aspiring members. It is vital that we contemplate the future dynamics of our Union, our policies and decision-making, among others, to ensure the EU’s continued success. In particular we will address critical questions, such as: What do we do together? How do we decide? How do we match our means with our ambitions?" he wrote.