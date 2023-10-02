Armenian parliament to consider ratification of Rome Statute on October 3

YEREVAN, October 2. /TASS/. The Armenian parliament is scheduled to consider the ratification of the Rome Statute on October 3, according to the legislature’s website.

The agenda for the day includes "discussion of whether to adopt the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and whether to adopt a declaration on reciprocal recognition of the ICC jurisdiction under Point 3 of Article 12 of the Statute."

Armenia earlier stated that its ratification of the Rome Statute wouldn’t be directed against Russia, but would aim to prosecute Azerbaijanis who had committed war crimes. Opposition parties in Armenia issued a statement condemning the government’s decision to seek the ratification, insisting that Armenia would put in peril the alliance with Russia and bring severe consequences upon the country by ratifying the Rome Statute.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier told TASS that the ratification of the Rome Statute would take a heavy toll on bilateral relations. While being promoted by Armenian representatives, the thesis that joining the International Criminal Court will allegedly have no effect on Russian-Armenian ties has no basis in reality, the person said. He also said Yerevan failed to heed Moscow’s proposals on the Statute.