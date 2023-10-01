Venezuela’s Vice President to visit Russia next week – diplomatic source

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. A Venezuelan delegation headed by Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is expected to visit Russia next week, a diplomatic source told TASS on the sidelines of the Russia - Latin America parliamentary conference.

"A visit of the mixed governmental commission is expected in the near time; highly likely next week," the source said. "As far as I am aware, the delegation is to be headed by the Vice President of Venezuela," he noted.

Ministers will be in the delegation, the source informed. "Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto will definitely come, and also Oil Minister Pedro Rafael Tellechea. Certain agreements are expected to be signed in conclusion of the visit," the source noted.

"The agenda will probably comprise issues related to oil and energy, development of tourism and science," he added.