Baku claims serviceman killed by sniper fire from Armenia, Yerevan debunks report

BAKU, September 30. /TASS/. An Azerbaijani serviceman was killed by sniper fire on the border with Armenia, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan reported Saturday.

"On September 30, sniper fire was opened from Armenian Armed Forces positions near the settlement of Zerkend […] at Azerbaijani army positions near the settlement of Ashagy-Ayrym […]. Azerbaijani Serviceman Vyusal Orudzhev was killed as a result," the statement reads, adding that Azerbaijani forces take response measures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia called this report false in its own press released.

"The report by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that, on September 30, Armenian forces opened fire towards Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern part of the border, killing an Azerbaijani serviceman, is false," the Armenian statement says.