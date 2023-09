MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Air raid sirens have gone off in seven Ukrainian regions, according to the air raid warning service.

Air raid sirens are sounding in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernigov and Kharkov regions.

Earlier, explosions were reported in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye.