Ex-deputy commander of Armenian forces in Karabakh Manukyan arrested in Azerbaijan

BAKU, September 29. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s State Security Service said on Friday that it has arrested former commander of the Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh David Manukyan.

"Armenian citizen D. Manukyan has been arrested on charges of committing terrorist crimes in Karabakh," it said.

According to the Azerbaijani State Security Service, Manukyan, "as the first deputy commander of the defense army of the [unrecognized] Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, took part in organizing and commanding illegal armed units." He was detained on September 27 and arraigned on criminal charges. The court ruled to place him in custody. According to APA, a district court in Baku sanctioned his arrest for four months.

Manukyan faces a number of charges, including terrorism, illegally crossing the border, and creating illegal armed groups.

On Thursday, the Azerbaijani State Security Service arrested former head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s government Ruben Vardanyan.