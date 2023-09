YEREVAN, September 29. /TASS/. More than 84,000 displaced persons had to move from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia as of Friday morning, the Armenian government’s press service said.

"As of 6:00 a.m. (5:00 a.m. Moscow time), a total of 84,770 displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh entered Armenia," the press service said in a statement.