Unrecognized Kosovo accuses Serbian tennis star Djokovic of glorifying terrorism

BELGRADE, September 29. /TASS/. The foreign ministry of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo criticized French fashion company Lacoste for sponsoring Serbian tennis player Novak Djokivic, who, in their opinion, is glorifying terrorism.

"The person you sponsor, Djokovic, just glorified those terrorists to his 13.9 million followers," the foreign ministry of Kosovo said on the X social network, previously known as Twitter. "You surely don't want your billion-dollar brand to be associated with glorification of terrorism?"

Earlier, Djokovich published on social network a photograph from a memorial service, held in Belgrade’s Temple of Saint Sava to mourn three Serbs recently killed in Kosovo.

Petar Petkovic, director of the Serbian government’s office for Kosovo and Metohija, said earlier that by the police of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo had executed three surrendered Serbian men, shooting them point-blank. He emphasized that it was not a police operation, but an act of violence, during which the Serbs "were killed in a cold-blooded, tormenting and brutal manner by the Kosovo police."

In his address to the nation on the evening of September 24, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the NATO-led international security force in Kosovo (KFOR) actually gave Albin Kurti, the prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo, free reign to kill Serbs in the incident in northern Kosovo where three Serbian nationals were murdered while KFOR officers were helping the Kosovo police in their operation against local Serbs.

Earlier, Kurti posted photos of armed men in masks claiming that they had attacked police officers with support from the Serbian authorities. According to Kurti, the Kosovo police were conducting an operation to detain the suspects who killed one policeman and wounded another on the night of September 24. Later, Vucic said that the Kosovo police killed three Serbs and badly wounded two more. According to the Serbian president, Belgrade will never recognize the province's independence after what happened.