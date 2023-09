YEREVAN, September 28. /TASS/. More than 78,000 refugees have fled to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh by Thursday evening, said Nazeli Bagdasaryan, a spokeswoman for the Armenian prime minister.

"As of 10 p.m., 78,354 forcibly displaced Armenians have entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh," she said on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).