Belarus protests to Poland over border violation by helicopter

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. Belarus has strongly protested to Polish Charge d'Affaires Martin Wojciechowski in connection with the violation of its border by a Polish helicopter, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Charge d'Affaires of the Republic of Poland in the Republic of Belarus Martin Wojciechowski has been summoned to the Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was issued to the Polish diplomat over yet another violation [of the border] by a Polish helicopter on September 28," the statement said.

Minsk demanded that an objective investigation of the incident be conducted immediately and Belarus be notified about its outcome. It also demanded that "exhaustive measures be taken to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future."

The Foreign Ministry said that Polish helicopter’s violation of the Belarusian airspace was registered by data recorders.

"In this context, it was highlighted that playing down and denying of this obvious fact will look outright ridiculous on the part of the Polish leadership," the ministry stated.

Earlier, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said a Polish helicopter had twice violated the border of Belarus, which was captured by data recorders. The Polish Armed Forces denied the violation took place.