Russian peacekeepers record no ceasefire violations in Karabakh on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The Russian peacekeeping contingent has not recorded any ceasefire violations in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, says the news bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to fulfill its tasks on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Continuous interaction is maintained with Baku and Stepanakert aimed at preventing bloodshed, ensuring security and compliance with the rules of humanitarian law with regard to the civilian population. No ceasefire violations have been recorded," the news bulletin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that helicopters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent had airlifted 142 local residents injured in a fuel depot explosion in Stepanakert (Khankendi) to Sisian, from where they will be airlifted on Armenian aircraft to Yerevan.