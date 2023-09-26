South Korea has no right to intervene in Moscow-Pyongyang relations — diplomat

SEOUL, September 27. /TASS/. South Korea is de-facto a "military colony" of the United States and has no right to obstruct the friendly ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, North Korea’s envoy to the United Nations told the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Only a few days ago, at this very place, [South Korean President] Yoon Suk Yeol unreasonably denounced our just and legitimate measures to enhance national defense capabilities and even went so far as to make provocative remarks about the normal development of cooperative relations among our friendly neighbors," said Kim Song, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the United Nations.

"Development of equal and reciprocal relations between and among independent sovereign states is not an issue for the ‘ROK’ [Republic of Korea] to interfere in as it is no more than a colony of the US," he said, adding that Washington has turned South Korea "literally into a military colony of the US."

During his speech at the UN General Assembly Yoon Suk Yeol said that Seoul will view North Korean arms shipments in exchange for Russian military technologies a "direct provocation" and threatened Moscow with "consequences" and "sanctions." The Russian Embassy in Seoul reiterated that Russia complies with all international obligations, including ones regarding relations with the "good neighbor and long-standing partner, the DPRK."

North Korea’s state-run news agency, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) slammed these remarks as "political ignorance." The agency added that developing cooperation was every sovereign country’s legitimate right.