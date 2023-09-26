Swiss authorities approve sale of 25 Leopard 2 tanks to Germany

GENEVA, September 26. /TASS/. Switzerland may sell 25 Leopard 2 tanks to Germany, which has promised not to transfer them to Ukraine, the Swiss Telegraphic Agency reported.

According to the news agency, Switzerland will be able to sell 25 Leopard 2 tanks to their manufacturer, the German concern Rheinmetall. The relevant decision was approved by Switzerland’s National Council (larger chamber of the Federal Assembly, or Swiss parliament) and the Council of States (smaller parliamentary chamber) during the discussion of the issue of military loans on Tuesday, the news agency specified.

At the beginning of March, Germany asked Switzerland to sell 96 Leopard 2 tanks taken out of service by the federal government to Rheinmetall, the company that had manufactured them. Berlin said they were needed to replace equipment previously transferred to Ukraine by NATO and EU countries, and assured that these vehicles would not be handed over to Kiev. The Swiss Defense Ministry noted that the army's own demand for tanks was limited to only 34 vehicles.