Two ceasefire violations reported in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone — defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Two ceasefire violations have been reported in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Russian defense ministry said in a bulletin on Friday.

"Since the signing of an agreement on the cessation of hostilities, two ceasefire violations have been registered in the Askeran district. No one was hurt. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is probing these incidents in cooperation with the Azerbaijani side and Karabakh’s representatives," it said.

According to the ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues its mission in Nagorno-Karabakh and maintains communication with Baku and Stepanakert to prevent bloodshed, ensure security of civilians.

It said that as part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreements, Karabakh’s armed militias are surrendering weapons and combat vehicles under the control of Russian peacekeepers. As of September 22, six armored vehicles, more than 800 small arms and anti-tank weapons, and about 5,000 munitions have been surrendered.

"Russian peacekeepers ensured the delivery of humanitarian cargoes to civilians in Karabakh via the Lachin corridor and along the Aghdam road. More than 50 tons of food were delivered," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, a total of 826 civilians, including 440 children, remain at the base camp of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. "For now, they are unable to return to their homes. They have been provided with accommodation, food and medical assistance," it added.