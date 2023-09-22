Police continue to arrest individual protesters in downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN, September 22. /TASS/. Law enforcement continues to detain individual protesters in Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, a TASS correspondent reports from the site.

About an hour after military servicemen unblocked a passage leading out of the capital’s main square, some protesters were detained on its opposite side adjacent to the government headquarters. Law enforcement officials detained a number of protesters who were calling for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign following the events that unfolded in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Those who were detained were taken to buses while their fellow protesters threw plastic bottles and berated the police. The situation near the government building remains tense, as the protest rally here has been underway since this morning with several hundred people currently participating. Some of them are holding the flags of Armenia and the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.