Azerbaijan disarms over 2,700 Armenian mines produced in 2021 — foreign minister

UN, September 22. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s specialists disarmed more than 2,700 mines produced in Armenia in 2021, last year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to the situation in the region.

"A total of 2,728 mines produced in Armenia in 2021, after the trilateral statement was signed, were disarmed on the territory of Azerbaijan from August 2022 until today," he said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia has called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission.