TOKYO, September 22. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made a visit to Russia heading a delegation consisting of more than 150 people, according to a photo published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The photo was made on September 20, according to the agency. "Kim Jong Un rated high the efforts by members of the delegation who successfully accompanied him [during] the visit to Russia," the agency said.

There are 157 people on the photo apart from Kim Jong Un.