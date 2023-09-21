Armenian MFA requests immediately launching UN mission in Karabakh

UN, September 22. /TASS/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan requested condemning the attacks on civil infrastructure in Karabakh and immediately launching the UN mission there during his speech in the UN Security Council.

"I call on the Security Council to take the following urgent measures. To condemn the resumption of attacks on civil facilities and infrastructure, to request full implementation of obligations on international humanitarian law, to launch the UN mission in Nagorno-Karabakh immediately for monitoring and assessing human rights, the humanitarian situation and the security situation," he said.