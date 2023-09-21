Several thousand protesters in central Yerevan blocking roads

YEREVAN, September 21. /TASS/. Several thousand protesters in central Yerevan have blocked car traffic on roads and intersections, TASS reports from the scene.

Having organized a march after a rally in front of the government building on Republic Square, protesters started blocking traffic on the roads. Intersections are jammed with benches, garbage cans and electric scooters. Brawls break out now and then between protesters and car drivers, as well as bus passengers. Police intervene in conflict situations, but there are few of them on the streets and disputes are resolved as a rule by citizens urging each other to calm down.

Protesters chant slogans targeting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demanding his resignation following the developments in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the parties to the conflict to stop the bloodshed and return to a diplomatic settlement. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent an agreement was reached on the suspension of anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh starting from 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. On Thursday, representatives from Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh met in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh to discuss "reintegration issues.".