Russia sees moderate growth of coronavirus incidence — sanitary watchdog’s expert

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A moderate increase of coronavirus infection incidence is observed in Russia, the figures are much lower than last year's and the scale is "absolutely incomparable," Deputy Director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Research Institute of Epidemiology Alexander Gorelov said.

"At the moment, there is <...> a moderate increase in the incidence of a new coronavirus infection. <...> Undoubtedly, there is a weekly increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection, but the rate is absolutely not enough to say that we are waiting for any catastrophe in the near future," Gorelov said at a press conference dedicated to prevention of seasonal diseases in the autumn period.

Gorelov compared the incidence rates of 2022 and 2023 to give an example. Thus, 370,000 cases were registered in week 37 of last year, and in week 37 of this year - a little more than 11,000 cases. Therefore, "the scales are absolutely incomparable," he emphasized.