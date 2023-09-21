Baku to provide humanitarian aid for Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians

BAKU, September 21. /TASS/. Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians have asked for fuel and food aid at a meeting in Yevlakh, the Azerbaijani presidential administration said in a statement on the results of the meeting.

"When discussing social and humanitarian issues, the representatives of the Armenian population of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Region informed that there is a need for fuel. At the same time, they asked for humanitarian aid in the form of food," the statement said.

According to it, at the request of the representatives of the local Armenian population, the Azerbaijani government plans to provide in the near future fuel for heating systems of kindergartens and schools, ambulances and fire brigades, as well as humanitarian aid.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the suspension of local anti-terrorist operations in Nagorno-Karabakh as of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. Today, representatives of Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh "to discuss reintegration issues."