Baku-Yerevan agreement consists of five points — Aliyev’s envoy

DUBAI, September 21. /TASS/. The draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia consists of five main points, Azerbaijan’s special presidential envoy Elchin Amirbayov has said.

The draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia consists of five main points based on international legislation. One of the most important clauses of this document is mutual respect. The commitment to this principle has been confirmed by both sides, Amirbayov emphasized in an interview with the Sky News Arabia TV channel. He noted that the draft agreement provided for the recognition of the sovereignty of the two countries and their territorial integrity in addition to respect for the borders between the states and declared non-interference in each other's internal affairs.