Armenia fails to fulfill ceasefire obligations, Ankara says

ANKARA, September 21. /TASS/. Yerevan is not fulfilling its ceasefire obligations within the framework of the trilateral declaration of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia of November 10, 2020, which leads to destabilization of the situation in the region, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Armenia does not fulfill the ceasefire commitments of November 10, which leads to destabilization of the situation in the region and escalation of tensions," the Hurriyet newspaper quoted the ministry as saying.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the suspension of local anti-terrorist operations in Nagorno-Karabakh as of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. Today, representatives of Baku and the Armenian population of Karabakh met in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh "to discuss reintegration issues.".