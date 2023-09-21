Ukrainian energy company says power facilities in center, west of country damaged

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Power facilities in the western and central regions of Ukraine have been damaged, the Ukrainian operator Ukrenergo reported.

"There is damage to power facilities in the western and central regions," the company said in a message on its Telegram channel. The company did not specify which facilities were affected.

It added that at night consumers in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kiev, Rovno and Kharkov Region were left without electricity. It is now being restored.

Early in the morning, an air-raid alert was declared across Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev, Rovno, Kharkov, as well as in the Vinnitsa, Kiev, Lvov and Khmelnitsky Regions. Later, the alert has been declared once again throughout Ukraine, except for the Odessa Region. Then the explosions rocked the Dnepropetrovsk Region and again the Vinnitsa Region. In addition, the head of the Rovno regional administration Vitaly Koval reported damage to the power infrastructure in the regional center. According to him, a part of one of the districts was cut off from the power grid.