Zelensky’s peace plan has no chance of success, says top Swiss diplomat

GENEVA, September 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s peace plan has no chance of succeeding, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said, according to the Swiss Telegraphic Agency.

Cassis believes that Zelensky’s proposal for a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict is flawed because it lacks support from Russia. Unilateral peace plans have no chance of success unless they are implemented by force but Western countries don’t want the conflict to turn into a war of an even greater scale, the top diplomat told reporters in New York.

Earlier, Zelensky reiterated his so-called peace formula, which does not take Moscow’s position into account, at a UN Security Council meeting. The plan stipulates the full withdrawal of the Russian Armed Forces beyond the 1991 borders and Ukraine retaking control of its exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized earlier that Zelensky’s so-called peace plan was in fact another US-created manual on how to fuel the conflict in Europe. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, pointed out that Zelensky was making statements about a peaceful solution without taking the actual situation into consideration.