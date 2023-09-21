Industrial facility, warehouses aflame in Ukraine’s Lvov Region after explosions

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. An industrial facility and warehouses in the city of Drogobych in the Lvov Region have been damaged after a series of explosions, which resulted in fires, head of the regional administration Maxim Kozitsky reported.

"Industrial facility. The shop caught fire, a three-story warehouse building was destroyed, there is a fire on an area of about 30 square meters," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the official, another two-story warehouse in the city was also damaged, there is a fire on an area of 20 square meters.

Drogobych is located in western Ukraine. The city is home to two oil refineries, as well as machine-building plants.

Early in the morning, an air-raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Ivano-Frankovsk, Kiev, Rovno, Kharkov, as well as in the Vinnitsa, Kiev, Lvov and Khmelnitsky Regions. At the moment, the alert is in effect throughout Ukraine, except for the Odessa Region.