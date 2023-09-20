{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
BRICS member countries fully support Russia’s upcoming presidency of grouping in 2024

"The Ministers were briefed on the preparations for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2024," according to a media statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The BRICS foreign ministers expressed their full support to Russia for its coming presidency of the grouping starting from January 1, 2024 at a meeting on the sidelines of the 78h session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to a media statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"The Ministers were briefed on the preparations for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2024. Brazil, India, China and South Africa extended their full support to Russia for its BRICS Chairship in 2024 under the theme `Strengthening of multilateralism for the purposes of just global development and security’ and the holding of the XVI BRICS Summit in Kazan," the document reads.

BRICS
BRICS foreign ministers support reforming UN, its Security Council — statement
"The Ministers supported a comprehensive reform of the UN," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a media statement
Hainan authorities issue yuan bonds worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
The maturities of these securities are two, three and five years
Ukrainian forces suffer heavy losses in Kleshcheyevka — Russian Defense Ministry
As the ministry reported the day before, units of Russia’s battlegroup South repelled six Ukrainian attacks in the areas of Kleshcheyevka, Veseloye, Mayorsk, Maryinka and Vodyanoye
Haikou starts issuing work permits and visas to foreigners on same day
The documents can now be obtained at he Haikou Foreigners Comprehensive Service Window at the same time
Poland-Ukraine trade war not last one — Kremlin spokesman
In April, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia banned the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine
Majority of world community wants peace in Ukraine, not to weaken Russia — diplomat
According to Dmitry Polyansky, "significant part of the international community understands that that there are several reasons that must be eliminated in order to achieve a long-term settlement" of the Ukrainian crisis
Explosions heard in Kharkov — media outlet
According to the official air raid alert resource, an air raid alarm was declared in central, southern and eastern Ukraine
Russia, Jordan foreign ministers discuss situation in Ukraine
According to the ministry, the parties also exchanged views "on key issues on the Middle East agenda with a focus on issues of the Palestinian-Israeli and Syrian settlement"
Ukrainian soldier sentenced to life imprisonment in DPR for murder of eight civilians
The killing was committed in the spring of 2022 at a combat position on the territory of the metallurgical plant in Mariupol
EU seeks to admit ‘Nazis out of turn’ but Serbia, Turkey have to wait for years — Lavrov
"Claiming to be the ideologist of European integration, Josep Borrell did not hesitate recently to announce that the Kiev regime should be allowed to join the EU as soon as possible," the Russian top diplomat recalled
Russia rejects reproaches addressed to peacekeepers in Karabakh — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, at the moment Azerbaijan was acting on its territory de jure, so Russia did not accept the accusations against it
FACTBOX: History of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
In 1991, during the parade of sovereignty and the formation of new sovereign states, Nagorno-Karabakh de jure became part of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, however, on September 2, 1991, the region proclaimed itself the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) within the USSR
Lavrov, IAEA’s Grossi hold meeting at UNGA
"You said you would meet with us and the Ukrainians," Lavrov told Grossi
Zelensky reiterates his ‘peace formula’ ignoring Russia's interests at UNSC meeting
Zelensky spoke in Ukrainian, which is not an official language of the United Nations
Lavrov, CSTO foreign ministers discuss CSTO cooperation with UN
The heads of diplomatic departments also “discussed the progress of preparations for the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on November 23 in Minsk,” the Russian Foreign Ministry reported
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Ukrainian troops decrease activity on combat line of engagement in DPR — Donetsk leader
Denis Pushilin also noted that according to his "impression and information received there," the situation around Rabotino is also beginning to stabilize
Putin orders ramping up production of counterbattery, air defense systems
The president stated that defense enterprises were able to maintain steady operations in the first eight months of this year
Gold jewelry maker ZiJin OG opens its first blockchain store in Hainan
According to Lun Tao, chief inspector of ZiJin OG, the main advantage of blockchain technology is that the buyer can verify that the material used to make the item being purchased has never been used by anyone before
Yerevan’s position on Karabakh changed context of trilateral agreements — foreign ministry
It also influenced the situation surrounding the Russian peacekeeping force, the ministry said
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Gazprom Neft almost completely switches to yuan and rubles in export settlements
Alexander Dyukov further stated that the corporation has no issues with withdrawing foreign currency earnings
NATO’s Ukraine accession policy shows Putin justified to start special operation — Kremlin
"We are dealing with an aggressive bloc [NATO], which regards our country as an enemy and encroaches upon the security of our country," Dmitry Peskov said
Azerbaijan’s integration plan for Karabakh’s Armenians ready — presidential aide
Hikmet Hajiyev stressed that the socio-economic integration of Karabakh's Armenians was Azerbaijan's internal affair, but Baku was ready to study the humanitarian needs of the Armenian population in the region
Death toll in Wednesday’s gas blast in residential building outside Moscow rises to seven
On Wednesday morning, a gas explosion rocked the fourth floor of a residential building in the Moscow Region’s Balashikha
Russian forces in Kherson Governor repel two Storm Shadow missile strikes
No one was injured
Crisis in Europe could have been avoided if NATO hadn’t rejected CSTO proposals – Lavrov
The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the reason for this “arrogant position of the United States and its allies” is the reluctance to conduct any kind of equal dialogue with anyone
'Beggar' Zelensky heads to US to ask West for money, new weapons — Russian diplomat
It was reported earlier that Vladimir Zelensky arrived in the United States to participate in the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly
Ukraine loses up to 215 troops near Andreyevka in DPR
It is also reported that aircraft had hit the enemy troops and equipment, destroying two temporary bases, four ammunition depots, ten vehicles, an electronic warfare station and a P-18 radar station
Ukraine starts losing allies in West, senior lawmaker says
According to LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky, EU countries occupy increasingly lower positions in the economic rankings compared to states oriented towards BRICS
Russian army forces Kiev's troops to leave outskirts of Staromayorskoye — DPR's politician
"I would even say that the initiative is in our hands in the Vremevka area," Vladimir Rogov said
Annual inflation in Russia speeds up to 5.45% in week ended September 18 — ministry
According to the Russian Central Bank’s projections, annual inflation in Russia would continue rising in coming months, whereas by the end of the year it is projected at 5-6.5%
Tu-160 bombers outfitted with novel cruise missiles — top brass
Russia’s Long-Range Aviation Commander Sergey Kobylash said during a visit by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the Knevichi airfield in Russia’s Far East
Inflation in Russia flat at 0.13% on September 12-18 — Rosstat
Consumer prices grew by 0.32% since the beginning of September, and by 4.03% year-to-date
Russian Defense Ministry announces full ceasefire agreement for Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, "the agreement will be implemented in coordination with the command for the Russian peacekeeping contingent"
Putin presents Hero of Russia medals to ‘Alyosha’ T-80 tank crew in Kursk Region
Russian President pointed our that the awards will be presented to Lieutenant Alexander Levakov and Corporals Filipp Evseyev and Alexey Neustroyev
Russian Strategic Missile Forces kick off large-scale drills in Sverdlovsk Region
The Russian Defense Ministry specified that the drills were aimed at practicing ways to carry out maneuvers along combat patrol routes, counter sabotage units and perform combat training tasks amid jamming activities and operations by sabotage and reconnaissance groups
Tornado-S MLRS achieves 100% accuracy with advanced munitions — Defense Ministry
The Tornado-S has inherited all the very best features of its predecessor, such as reliability and cross-country capacity, the ministry said
Russia doubles production of key types of military equipment — PM
Speaking about the task of meeting the needs of the Russian Armed Forces, which were designated for this period, the prime minister pointed out that the scheduled plans are being fulfilled in full, and in some cases significantly before the deadlines
Zelensky’s UN GA speech proves that Kiev could have provoked nuclear disaster — diplomat
"Without the Budapest memorandum and Kiev’s handover of nuclear weapons to Russia, the world would have found itself at the brink of a nuclear disaster or would have already had to face its consequences," Rodion Miroshnik stressed
Putin welcomes agreement on total cessation of hostilities in Karabakh
The President noted with satisfaction that is was possible to overcome the hot phase of the conflict and welcomed the agreement, achieved with active involvement of Russian peacekeepers
Zaporozhye head expects third wave of Ukrainian counteroffensive by end of month
Earlier on Tuesday, Yevgeny Balitsky said that a convoy of Ukrainian armored vehicles had been wiped out near the village of Rabotino
Sber to launch transfers in rubles to China to individuals this fall
The limits on transfers to China for one sender will be 300 thousand rubles per day and 700 thousand rubles per month, and the minimum transfer amount is 3.5 thousand rubles
Kalashnikov to start of pre-orders for Ultima cyber rifle
The gun can be pre-ordered online
Ukrainian troops lose seven units of hardware, over 100 personnel in Zaporozhye area
Vladimir Rogov specified that Ukrainian troops are also trying to attack the villages of Novoprokopovka and Ilchenkovo located south of Rabotino
Armenian forces in Karabakh lay down weapons – Aliyev
The President of Azerbaijan noted that they accepted the conditions of Baku
Hainan presents new yuan-denominated bonds issue worth $695 mln in Hong Kong
According to Hainan Daily, the presentation of the bonds was successful
Ukraine reduces intensity of attacks near Opytnoye in DPR — head of region
"The enemy, following the fake capture [of Opytnoye], reduced its activity, having suffered quite serious losses," Denis Pushilin said
Russian Embassy in Seoul lashes out at local paper for its view of UNSC work
It is noted that the main mission of the UNSC is to maintain global peace and security based on regard for the mutual interests and concerns of all countries involved, rather than stamping politicized sanctions resolutions to please the West, which have nothing to do with concerns for peace
Twenty people injured in gas explosion in residential building outside Moscow
Eight people were hospitalized
Up to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year, says official
As many as 70,000 to 100,000 people go missing in Russia every year and 25% of them are never found
Putin-Pashinyan phone call in the works, says Kremlin spokesman
"As soon as this conversation takes place, we will inform you," Dmitry Peskov added
Russian missile defenses shoot down three Ukrainian drones above Kaluga Region
The incident caused no damage or casualties
Neutral athletes not to be paid prize money in Russia for participation in Olympics
For the participation of Russian athletes in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, 882.2 million rubles has been reserved
China-Mongolia-Russia motor rally kick-off opens new economic corridor
Eight heavy trucks will travel over 2,200 kilometers to demonstrate the possibilities of international motor freight transportation
West has no arguments for honest dialogue on Ukraine – Lavrov
According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Western countries are avoiding a substantive conversation based on the requirements of the UN Charter
Russian diplomat slams NATO’s planned drills as preparations for armed clash with Moscow
"It will lead to nothing in military terms but it once again highlights the need for us to implement our plans to protect our western border, which have already been made and will be made in the future," Alexander Grushko noted
Signs indicate Ukrainian forces regrouping in South Donetsk area — DPR head
According to Denis Pushilin, Ukrainian forces can be expected to step up their activities near other towns and villages in the area
Russian, Iranian defense ministers reaffirm cooperation on 3+3 platform
Sergey Shoigu supported Iran’s position on the latest developments in the Caucasus and criticized the presence of third countries in the region
Ukrainian Su-25 warplane shot down by Russian air defense in Zaporozhye Region
During the day, sixteen HIMARS and Uragan rockets were intercepted, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Su-34 crashes in Voronezh Region, crew members eject — Russian Defense Ministry
It is reported that a technical failure could be the reason for the incident
Russia to hit back hard if Ukraine attacks Crimea — diplomat
"I would like to remind all Kiev extremists that the Crimea chapter was closed when its residents made their choice back in 2014, knowing what awaited them, that they would be 'smoked out' as Danilov put it, in different ways over all these years, economically, socially, in the humanitarian sense, based precisely on this nationalistic logic," Maria Zakharova noted
Putin never insults people, Kremlin spokesman says about chances of responding to Biden
"You know that our president never stoops to this - to the level of personal insults against his colleagues. He certainly has his own opinion about this style of rhetoric," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty via operation in Karabakh — Aliyev
"Local counter-terrorist measures were started and, in just one day, all goals were achieved," he said
Azeri armed forces were ordered to watch out for civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh — Aliyev
"Before the beginning of the operation, I gave a serious order to all military units that the Armenian population living in Nagorno-Karabakh must not be put under fire during the counter-terrorist measures," he said
Kiev loses about 200 troops in Zaporozhye battles overnight — regional governor
The situation in the area of Rabotino remains tense, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Air defenses deflect missile attack on Sevastopol — governor
Information regarding possible damage and casualties the falling debris might have caused is yet to be clarified, Mikhail Razvozhayev added
Moscow to take legal action over inhuman treatment of Russian POWs in Ukraine
"If there is confirmation of the inhuman treatment of Russian servicemen, prisoners of war, those guilty will be prosecuted, just like before," Maria Zakharova warned
Lavrov says US engineered crisis in Ukraine
"Since the collapse of the USSR and the emergence of independent states in its place, the US and its allies have blatantly and openly interfered in Ukraine's internal affairs," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Putin orders to update volume of new armaments program with consideration of special op
"Due to a number of factors, the demand for armaments, military and special vehicles grows significantly," Putin noted
Press review: West props up proxy Kiev for long fight and US roadblocks Russian automakers
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 15th
Putin accepts Xi Jinping’s invitation to visit China for Belt and Road Forum
The Russian leader stressed that this initiative was fully in line with the interests of Russia and China, "as it harmonizes our ideas to create a vast Eurasian space"
Russia calls for holding four-party meeting on Syria as soon as possible, diplomat says
Mikhail Bogdanov pointed out that Russia was currently refining a roadmap on normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus
New BRICS members to contribute to financial partnership — Russian senior diplomat
It was decided at the BRICS summit that took place in Johannesburg under South Africa’s chairmanship in late August, that Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabi and Ethiopia would become full members of BRICS
Lavrov to address UN General Assembly on September 23
Maria Zakharova revealed that Lavrov "will present in detail Russia's principled approaches to the most important global issues"
Over 10,000 Pacific Fleet servicemen hold drills to protect Northern Sea Route — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the first part of the wargame was the battle exercise to defeat a group of ships in the northeastern part of the Bering Sea
Dollar rate would be three-digit at best with key rate remaining at 8.5% — regulator
In August the regulator raised the key rate unexpectedly from 8.5% to 12%
Press review: UNSC shakeup on US radar and Russia, China crystallize into 'big two'
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, Spetember 19th
Russia destroys Ukrainian equipment while repulsing attacks near Rabotino — politician
"Obviously, the enemy is trying to intensify the fighting between the settlements of Rabotino and Verbovoye, suffering increasing losses, but without success, to say the least," Vladimir Rogov noted
Russian Su-34 uses Kinzhal hypersonic missile in special op — official
"The first crew who successfully accomplished such a task will receive state awards," the official said
Wearing masks again made mandatory in Russian Government House
The decision was made following a seasonal uptick in acute respiratory viral infections, flu and COVID-19
Turkey will not join sanctions against Russia — Erdogan
"Firstly, I cannot leave my people to freeze in the winter, and secondly, I cannot completely reboot this industry of ours," Erdogan said
Hainan authorities may launch direct flights between Moscow and Sanya
Local hotels are putting up signs and markers in Russian and are preparing their staff to receive Russian-speaking tourists
West’s support of Kiev violates right of Crimea, Donbass for self-determination – Lavrov
Western diplomats and politicians “turn a blind eye” to the norm of international law “in an effort to reduce the entire background and essence of what is happening to the inadmissibility of violating territorial integrity,” noted the Russian Foreign Minister
Aliyev says Baku’s steps in Karabakh operation legitimate
The head of state noted that Baku is fully responsible for them
Volunteers from Turkey join Zaporozhye Region’s Sudoplatov battalion
When asked about the potential reaction of Turkish authorities, another volunteer, code name 'Laz' noted that Turkey and Russia have good relations, so he believes that Ankara will take this decision "well"
Shoigu visits exhibition in Tehran to see Iranian missiles, drones on display
The IRGC exhibition of weapons and military equipment presents the achievements of Iran's aerospace industry
Russia won’t get involved in Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities — lawmaker
Konstantin Kosachev said that the Russian peacekeeping force has fully proved its efficiency as it has working relations with all parties to the conflict and has managed to prevent any dangerous humanitarian ramifications for the local population
Scandal between Poland, Ukraine unlikely to affect military shipments to Kiev — diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that this situation proves that European states seek to follow their own interests after all
Nornickel plans to carry up to 2.1 mln tons of its products via Northern Sea Route in 2023
The company intends to transport the previously announced 2.4 million tons in 2024, noted Ravil Nasybullov, director of the logistics department
Putin, Pashinyan discuss Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
Putin expressed hope that the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will gradually stabilize, the Kremlin said
New meeting on settlement in Ukraine may take place in October — ANSA
According to many observers, the consultations on the settlement in Ukraine held in Denmark and Saudi Arabia without Russian representatives did not bring tangible results
Poland helped 'throw Ukraine into the deep' — Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
The Polish leader noted that a "drowning person is extremely dangerous, because they can pull you along into the deep; they can simply drown their rescuer"
Putin, China’s Wang Yi to meet in St. Petersburg — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Wang has already met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov as well as held consultations with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev
Press review: New flare-up in Karabakh and thaw in US-Iran ties unlikely after swap
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 20th
Poland no longer sends weapons to Ukraine – PM
The head of the Polish government, Mateusz Morawiecki, said that Warsaw itself is arming itself with “the most modern weapons”
IN BRIEF: Ceasefire, plans for talks and other latest developments around Nagorno-Karabakh
Representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting in the Azerbaijani town of Yevlakh on September 21 to discuss the reintegration of the region in accordance with the Azerbaijani constitution
Brazilian president calls BRICS strategic alternative to IMF, World Bank
"The recent decision taken by BRICS to invite new members to cooperate after the Johannesburg summit helps "strengthen efforts for the order that would reflect economic, geographical and political pluralism of the 21th century," Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva noted
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
West directly responsible for incitement of civil war in Ukraine – Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that Western countries have disrupted the implementation of the Minsk agreements
