BRICS member countries fully support Russia’s upcoming presidency of grouping in 2024

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The BRICS foreign ministers expressed their full support to Russia for its coming presidency of the grouping starting from January 1, 2024 at a meeting on the sidelines of the 78h session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), according to a media statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"The Ministers were briefed on the preparations for Russia's upcoming BRICS Chairship in 2024. Brazil, India, China and South Africa extended their full support to Russia for its BRICS Chairship in 2024 under the theme `Strengthening of multilateralism for the purposes of just global development and security’ and the holding of the XVI BRICS Summit in Kazan," the document reads.