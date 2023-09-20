Aliyev says Baku’s steps in Karabakh operation legitimate

BAKU, September 20. /TASS/. Every step taken by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh has been legitimate and Baku takes complete responsibility for them, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the nation.

"All of our steps are legitimate, legal, and fair. We are responsible for all of our steps and are proud of them. <...> Counterterrorism measures were carried out with such high professionalism and accuracy that the civilian population was not affected and civilian infrastructure was not damaged. Only enemy positions, their weapons and equipment were destroyed," the Azerbaijani president said.