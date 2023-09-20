EU blackmailing countries reluctant to follow its policy, ex-Hungarian minister says

MADRID, September 20. /TASS/. The European Union blackmails the countries that refuse to follow its policy, former Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga said.

"Double standards are applied to Hungary because of its strong conservative national government that has firm views on truly important issues such as migration, the gender policy and the family," she said in an interview with the Spanic newspaper El Debate.

According to Varga, "invitation cards" are the key message of the EU migration policy. "If member states need a workforce, there are legal mechanisms to attract immigrants," she added. "Hungary does not have to pay for the consequences of the migration policy of other countries that have been pursuing a policy of open doors for years," Varga stressed.

"We offered assistance to African countries in order to contain migration at its source," she went on to say, adding: "We also supported the creation of a physical boundary." "We don’t want to turn into a Muslim continent and we are ready to stop immigration," the ex-minister noted.

"If we fail to stop this crazy progressivism that is doing no good to nations but runs counter to their interests, in the end, it will be too late," Varga emphasized. "We need to change the balance of power in favor of conservative forces," she added.