China ready to expand cooperation with Russia, top diplomat pledges

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Russia and China bear a special responsibility for the global situation in the current conditions when the world is moving ever more rapidly towards multipolarity, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, assuring him of Beijing’s plans to continue and expand interaction with Moscow.

"The modern world is undergoing a tectonic shift, in the face of the changing turbulent international situation, the process of multipolarity in the world is unfolding at an accelerated pace, with the trend of anti-globalization rearing its head," Wang Yi stated.

"Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, seek peace and development," the top diplomat went on to say. "A great responsibility has been placed on our shoulders," Wang Yi pointed out.

The Chinese diplomat informed the Russian president about his meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, when another round of bilateral consultations on strategic security was held, as well as talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. "We arrived at a number of important agreements," he said. "No matter how the international environment changes, China is ready <...> together with the Russian side to continue to strengthen mutual trust and business cooperation, enhance coordination in the international arena, jointly protect our common interests and contribute to international justice," Wang Yi stressed.

The top diplomat also conveyed to the Russian president "sincere greetings and good wishes" from Chinese President Xi Jinping.