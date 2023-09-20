Nagorno-Karabakh authorities decide to cease fire — media

YEREVAN, September 20. /TASS/. The authorities of the non-recognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have decided to cease fire and accept the Russian peacekeeping mission’s proposals, the Yerevan-based 24News media outlet reported, citing the Karabakh information center.

"An analysis of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ activities shows that the goal is to divide Artsakh (the non-recognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS) and cause irreparable harm to its viability. For two days, the units of the Artsakh Armed Forces have been bravely resisting the attacks of an enemy who significantly outnumbers them and has far more military equipment, and still managed to cause heavy losses to the enemy. Unfortunately, Artsakh has also suffered casualties. In some areas, the enemy was able to break through, reaching the combat positions of the Defense Army, taking control of a number of heights and strategic traffic junctions," the statement reads.

"The international community has failed to take sufficient action to end the war and resolve the situation. That said, the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh are accepting the Russian peacekeeping mission’s ceasefire proposal," the document added.

Earlier, the Russian peacekeeping mission’s command called on the parties to the conflict to immediately cease fire, take measures to ease tensions and continue negotiations.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation. The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the conflicting parties to prevent civilian casualties, stop the bloodshed, and go back to honoring the agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.