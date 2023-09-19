Police, protestors seek medical assistance amid unrest in Yerevan

YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. The Health Ministry of Armenia said that both police and protestors had to seek medical assistance amid protests in Yerevan’s Republic Square, sparked by the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As a result of protests outside the government’s building, both police and protestors had to seek medical assistance. They received first aid," the ministry said.

"Some of them were hospitalized and are currently undergoing the health screening that they require," it added.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.