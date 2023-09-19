Chinese commerce minister offers beefing up coordination on global arena to Russia

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. China and Russia should fortify coordination in multisided international interaction formats and deepen cooperation in trade and investment area, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao said at a meeting with Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov.

"In the future our countries should deepen cooperation in the area of trade and investment, raise the level of transborder interaction, intensify coordination in multisided formats," Wang Wentao was quoted as saying in a statement released by the Chinese ministry.

It is necessary to do everything possible for facilitating bilateral exchanges and high-level meetings, the minister said, adding that during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia that took place in March, the leaders of the two countries outlined a roadmap for promoting Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Under the guidance of heads of the two countries cooperation between China and Russia is deepening all the time and becoming more detailed, trade volumes between the two countries are rising constantly, while investment cooperation is expanding permanently," he noted.

Russia’s delegation headed by Reshetnikov is on a working trip in Beijing on September 19-20. On Tuesday, the 26th meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee on trade and economic cooperation took place. Apart from Wang Wentao, meetings with Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping and other Chinese colleagues are planned.