MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. About 11,500 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Russia over the week, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) told reporters.

"As of the 37th week of 2023, about 11,500 COVID-19 cases have been recorded," the agency said, adding that the Omicron strain remains predominant.