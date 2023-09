YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic has called on Azerbaijan to stop hostilities and sit down at the negotiating table, Armenia’s 24News portal said on Tuesday, citing Karabakh’s information center.

"The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh republic - TASS) side calls on the Azerbaijani side to immediately cease fire and sit down at the negotiating table to resolve this situation," it said.