Baku slams Armenian reports on shelling of civilian facilities as a lie

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has refuted the information spread in the Armenian social media about the shelling of civilian facilities in Nagorno-Karabakh by the republic's units.

"The reports disseminated in some Armenian social media resources about the shelling of civilian facilities by units of the Azerbaijani army are an absolute lie and bogus stories," the report says.

Baku reiterated that civilians and civilian infrastructure are not targeted, adding that "only legitimate military targets are being knocked out."