Zelensky rules out giving up territory for peace in Ukraine

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told CBS that he would not give up any part of Ukraine to Russia in a potential peace deal.

"This is our territory," the Ukrainian leader said in an interview with the US TV channel, when asked if he could give up any part of his country for peace.

Besides, Zelensky said, Ukraine will move forward and liberate territory even after the good weather ends. "We need <…> to move forward. <…> Forget about the weather, and the like," he said.

In August, Ukraine’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, passed a resolution banning any territorial concessions for the sake of ending the conflict.

In mid-August, Stian Jenssen, director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General, told Sweden’s Verdens Gang newspaper that Ukraine could become a NATO member if it ceded some of its territory to Russia.