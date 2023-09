YEREVAN, September 17. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that he outlined his country’s position on the situation in the region in a letter submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In my letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin I outlined our size-up of the situation, what I set forth during our 7-8 meetings this year," he said.

Earlier, Putin said that he communicated regularly with Pashinyan who had sent a detailed letter to the Russian president.