Kim Jong Un says Russian Pacific Fleet helps ensure security in Asia, worldwide

TOKYO, September 17. TASS/. The Russian Pacific Fleet helps to ensure peace and security in the Northeast Asian region and across the world, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said during his visit to Vladivostok, according to Voice of Korea radio.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong Un highly appreciated that Pacific Fleet servicemen are making great a contribution to peace and security in Northeast Asia and worldwide, displaying courageous fighting spirit and heroism," Voice of Korea reported.

Kim Jong Un previously inspected the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate and left an entry in the book of honorary visitors.

"The victorious seafaring that has defended justice and peace does not fade. With respect to the Pacific Fleet! Kim Jong Un, September 16, 2023," the entry said.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov is a modernized project 1155 frigate that used to be a large anti-submarine ship prior to the upgrade. The complete overhaul carried out in 2021 increased the frigate’s combat capabilities. In addition to anti-submarine and anti-aircraft weapons, the frigate carries unique 3S14 launchers for Kalibr, Tsirkon and Oniks cruise missiles; the Uran anti-ship system; the Otvet anti-submarine missile system as well as modern artillery and EW weapons.

The North Korean leader arrived in Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On September 13, they held talks at the Vostochny Spaceport involving delegations from their countries and also met one-on-one. Kim had previously visited Russia in April 2019. He and Putin then held talks in Vladivostok. That was their first meeting.