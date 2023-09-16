Armenia, Azerbaijan need to rebuild trust to establish lasting peace — Armenian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. In order to establish a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, they need to rebuild trust, and this would require Baku to release prisoners of war and pull its troops to the 1975 borders, Edmon Marukyan, an ambassador-at-large at the Armenian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"To achieve lasting peace, trust must be restored, Azerbaijan must withdraw its troops from the territory of Armenia to the borders defined in 1975. Besides, Azerbaijan failed the process of exchanging all POWs, then kidnapped new POWs, set up some trials. In order to restore trust, it is necessary to release all POWs," Marukyan said in an interview.

"It is very important to take steps of confidence-building on the part of Azerbaijan in response to our steps. The process cannot be unilateral," he said.

According to the ambassador, it is also necessary to unblock the Lachin corridor to restore trust.

On September 13, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reiterated its proposal for Armenia and Azerbaijan to withdraw their armed forces from the border as it was defined on the maps of the General Staff of the Soviet Armed Forces dating back to 1975.