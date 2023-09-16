US, some European countries misuse their IAEA membership — Iranian foreign ministry

DUBAI, September 16. /TASS/. The US and three European countries have misused their membership in the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani Chafi said, commenting on Tehran’s decision to withdraw the designation of some IAEA inspectors.

"Regrettably, three European countries and the United States, despite Iran’s positive, constructive and continuous cooperation with the IAEA, have misused the authority of the Board of Governors for their own political goals," Kanaani Chafi said in a statement posted on the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s X page (formerly known as Twitter). The diplomat did not specify which European countries were in question.