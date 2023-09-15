Ukrainian president to meet with Biden at White House next week — AP

NEW YORK, September 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House next week, Associated Press reported citing a source in the US administration.

According to the agency, Zelensky will meet with the US leader "at the White House next Thursday."

Also, US Congress sources said Zelensky would also participate in the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly and visit the US Congress.

The visit will take place "as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid" to Ukraine.

Earlier, NBC reported citing an unnamed Ukrainian government official, that Zelensky planned to meet with Biden during his visit to the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly. At the same time, the official did not specify whether the visit will take place in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, or Biden will receive the Ukrainian leader in Washington.

Zelensky is scheduled to deliver his address to the UN General Assembly in the morning of September 19. On the following day, the UN Security Council will hold a high-level meeting on Ukraine, but neither the US nor Ukraine have yet confirmed the participation of their leaders.