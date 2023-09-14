{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
US ready to ‘help’ Armenia as way to gain another anti-Russian foothold — Russian lawmaker

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim previously said that the United States should increase its comprehensive assistance to Armenia, including in the areas of defense and security

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The US wants to ramp up its assistance to Armenia as a way to gain another anti-Russian foothold in South Caucasus, Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said.

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim said earlier that the US should increase its comprehensive assistance to Armenia, including in the defense and security areas.

"Now Washington is ready to ‘help’ Yerevan, apparently dreaming of creating a new anti-Russian foothold in South Caucasus. But all its plans to weaken Russia are crumbling before our eyes. This is what we should remember! ‘Sponsorship’ from across the ocean has not benefited any country in the world, bringing only misery and grief, blood and destruction. And this is exactly what American-style ‘partnership’ and ‘development assistance’ eventually leads to," Slutsky, who is also the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said on Telegram.

He said that the West moved along the same lines to build ties with Kiev. We can see the result now, he said, as Ukraine has turned into a "US puppet," a bankrupt country with a ruined economy, external governance and lost sovereignty, a country where tens of thousands of Ukrainians gave their lives for someone else's interests and ambitions.

Military operation in Ukraine
Explosion heard in Kiev — report
There was no air raid alert
Russia developing weapons based on new physical principles — Putin
"If one looks into the security sphere, new physical principles weapons will ensure the security of any country in the near historic perspective," the president said
NATO's plans to infiltrate Asia-Pacific region pose particular danger — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow "will continue to actively support" the countries of the region in preserving the ASEAN-centered architecture
Organ trade begins to flourish in Ukraine — Russian diplomat
According to Vasily Nebenzya, Ukraine is forming a legal framework actually encouraging this
Spain to refrain from seizing personal items of Russian arrivals in EU from outside Russia
Russian travelers may also import gold jewelry into the European Union if it is intended for personal use and not for sale
Putin gives special gift to Kim Jong Un — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Kim also gave Putin a "rifle made by North Korean craftsmen"
Press review: Rumor abounds on DPRK ammo rounds and US mulls 'Hail Mary' ATACMS for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 13th
German politician speaks out against supplying Kiev with depleted uranium shells
On Wednesday, the Pentagon said that it had approved another $175 million military aid package for Kiev
Russia to get back to grain deal after its agriculture products brought to global markets
After several extensions, the Black Sea Initiative grain deal was terminated starting July 18 at Russia’s initiative
Lukashenko travels to Russia for talks with Putin — BelTA
It is noted that the talks will focus on the international agenda and regional issues as well as joint projects in the economic sphere, for instance in the industrial, agricultural and other sectors, as well as in the field of import substitution
Myopia inside US intelligence community could help spark open US-Russia conflict — Hersh
The reporter also pointed out that the White House currently shuns any intelligence data that it finds "inconvenient" to its preferred narrative
Negotiations on Ukrainian settlement possible within 7-8 months — Italian top brass
Guido Crosetto had previously expressed hope that the Ukrainian conflict would end within a year
Hainan’s duty free sales exceed $197 mln in five months under new special program
Some 731 thousand customers visited duty free stores on the island over this period
Brussels confirms exclusion of four Russians from EU sanctions list
The Council of the EU does not specify why the decision was made
US covers up Biden's corruption with anti-Russian agenda — Foreign Ministry
Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova noted that the United States is using the Russophobic agenda for several purposes
Stronger DPRK-Russia ties to deter US, its allies in region — expert
Liu Jun believes it is normal that the Western countries are "very nervous and angry about cooperation between Russia and the DPRK"
Ukraine receives all AS90 armored vehicles and howitzers promised by UK
"All listed platforms have been delivered. In total we have sent over 300 armored and protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine," Minister of State for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom James Heappey said
Ukraine’s newly appointed defense minister holds first phone talk with NATO chief
Rustem Umerov noted that he also informed the head of NATO about the current situation in the conflict zone
Russian-made 'Upyr' FPV drone coming into play on frontlines in Donetsk — developer
The developer's representative noted that the drone made it possible to suppress an enemy mortar during an operation to evacuate Russian servicemen, including ones who were wounded
Ukrainian attack on distillery in Russia’s Kursk Region leaves one dead
There were no casualties, but a power transmission line was damaged in the attack
Kiev attempts to attack Crimea with S-200 missile, Russian air defense intercepts it
No casualties or damage on the ground were reported
Russian MFA quashes WSJ speculation about US prisoner exchange involving Navalny
Maria Zakharova stressed that information about prisoner exchanges could not be discussed through American periodicals
Ukraine not built for continued fighting, says adviser to former Ukrainian president
Oleg Soskin also highlighted the critical demographic situation related to the exodus of people from the country
Russia to respond immediately, harshly to Estonia's confiscation of assets — diplomat
"We assess and would consider any attempts to seize Russian assets as a blatant violation of all known legal norms, an open encroachment on sovereign property," Maria Zakharova stressed
Richest Russians bring back home $50 bln in assets since February 2022 — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, this shift is breaking with a decades-old practice by Russian billionaires to hold their assets in Europe
Vucic says meeting with Kosovar PM in Brussels unsuccessful
The Serbian leader pointed out that during the negotiations "there were not many pleasant, but mostly unpleasant moments," and it became clear that "Kurti simply avoided the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, and that is the whole point"
Japan to continue course toward signing peace treaty with Russia — top diplomat
New Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa noted that the issue of resuming visits to the graves of former Japanese smokers by their relatives is “one of the main priorities” of the Japanese side in relations with Russia
Death toll from floods in northeastern Libya exceeds 11,000 — Red Crescent
According to the organization's statement, about 20,000 people are still missing
Developing Far Eastern region is Russia's top priority for 21st century, Putin says
The Russian leader pointed out that it is necessary "not only to hold on to this region, but also to develop it and put its resources to work for the benefit of the state"
Russian athletes to sit out 2023 Asian Games in China, says Russia’s Olympic chief
According to Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the initiative of Russia’s participation in the Asian Games received wide support for Moscow to receive no invitation afterwards
Lukashenko arrives in Russia on working visit — report
The agency did not specify where the meeting would take place
Zelensky to meet with Biden next week — report
It is not specified where the conversation will take place
Kiev running out of resources, West won’t change balance of power, says ex-US spy
Scott Ritter assumed that Russia would not go over to the offensive until Ukraine's done throwing its servicemen's lives away
Russians pull their investments from West 'slowly but surely,' businessman Deripaska says
At the same time, he notes that "the hunt of American oligarchs from the deep state for the money of Russian businessmen and Russian industrialists does not stop"
Russia gets rid of visas to Asia, ruble seeks support — results of EEF’s 2nd day
Although Sberbank CEO Herman Gref said that speculators are putting pressure on the ruble exchange rate, forum participants do not expect a new increase in the key rate
Air defense systems intercept 7 out of 10 missiles targeting Crimea
"The air defense systems have downed seven cruise missiles, the Vasily Bykov patrol ship has eliminated all the unmanned boats. As a result of a hit by the adversary’s cruise missiles, two ships being repaired sustained damage," the ministry said
Beijing demands explanations from Kiev over claims of 'weak potential' of China, India
Previously, Mikhail Podolyak made a remark on "weak intellectual potential" of countries, such as India and China, that allegedly "fail to analyze the consequences" of their actions
Russia says US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syrian airspace 15 times over past day
A pair of F-35 fighters and a pair of F-16 fighters, as well as a coalition MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle, have recently violated Syrian airspace in the Tanf area five times
Russia continues talks on Karabakh, calls for restraint on both sides — Kremlin spokesman
"We call on both sides to exercise restraint and to act in the spirit of the trilateral documents that were signed two years ago," Dmitry Peskov added
Third battalion of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Crimea
Similar systems went operational in Feodosiya in January 2017 and in Sevastopol in January 2018
Russian embassy lodges formal protest over expulsion of chief of Sputnik’s Moldovan office
The diplomatic mission called this incident outrageous
Energodar mayor has been relieved of his duties, source in city administration says
Volga himself did not confirm the information about the suspension, noting that he was on vacation
NASA installs overseer of research into unexplained phenomena
To study and search for anomalies in the organization, they will also use artificial intelligence
Suspected member of ‘Freedom to Russia’ legion detained in Moscow
He could face up to 20 years in prison
FACTBOX: Cases of US diplomats expelled from Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the inadmissibility of "unlawful activity and interference in Russia's internal affairs" by the American diplomatic mission employees
Hainan's Haikou foreign trade volume up 42.6% in January-July
It reached $6.6 billion
China, Russia to boost cooperation in movie production, screenings
Yulia Bragina, deputy head of Moskino, said that Russian-Chinese cooperation in the field of cinema does not face any difficulties
Moscow ready to consider proposals on Ukraine if they meet Russia’s interests — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said some countries in the Global South had already sent Russia initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine "apparently driven by sincere motives"
Russia’s top Olympic official says Olympic Movement 'degrading'
"Double standards from our colleagues in Lausanne also form our perception of the international Olympic Movement," Stanislav Pozdnyakov pointed out
Lavrov predicts historians may coin new term: the Primakov Doctrine
Russia's prominent scientist Yevgeny Primakov, who was former foreign minister and prime minister of Russia, turns 85 on October 29
Moscow airports operating normally after partial restrictions on flights — watchdog
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that air defense forces had thwarted a drone attack on Moscow in the Ramenskoye municipal district
Borrell says leaders of Serbia, Kosovo make no progress at talks in Brussels
"We tried hard, but unfortunately, it was not possible to bridge the differences today," EU foreign policy chief admitted
Russia develops Vorobey mini-drone for strikes on armored vehicles — engineering executive
Andrey Bratenkov named low cost and mass as the advantages of the new FPV drone
US proclaiming NATO nuclear alliance highly dangerous, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow "repeatedly registered statements and actions by Western countries in the nuclear realm which are hard to see as anything other than inciting or threatening"
Russian planes destroy three Ukrainian crewless boats in Black Sea
In the early hours of September 13, Ukraine launched 10 cruise missiles at a ship repair yard in Sevastopol
Poland no closer to hosting nuclear weapons — president
"We don't have nuclear weapons. And I don't know if we ever will. No indications of this for now," Polish Head of State Andrzej Duda declared
Ukrainian unmanned boat destroyed during attack on Samum hovercraft in Black Sea
Earlier this day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems on duty downed 11 Ukrainian drones over Crimea
Russia-North Korea military ties may change balance of power in region — expert
Pyongyang has an opportunity to achieve breakthroughs in the field of satellite and space technologies, which the DPRK badly needs, by increasing military-technical cooperation
Russia calls on ECOWAS to refrain from invasion of Niger — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that Moscow continues to "closely monitor the development of the situation" in Niger
Ukrainian forces shell DPR 39 times over day, one civilian killed, seven wounded
The mission specified that the districts of Gorlovka, the Yasinovatsky district, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), and Makeyevka were shelled
Press review: Putin hosts Kim, gets under US’ skin and EEF-23 belies 'isolate Russia' idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 14th
Zaporozhye Region’s Tokmak shelled by Ukrainian troops from Grad multiple rocket launchers
According to preliminary data, shelling was conducted from Grad systems with the use of unguided long-range rockets of the Western make
Rejection of dialogue on Ukraine augurs its destruction, world war — ex-French president
"They tell me that Putin has changed and we can’t talk to him. Those who say this have never met Putin. I may have had more than 80 conversations with him," Nicolas Sarkozy noted
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian army command post, drone control center in DPR
The head of the press center of the "South" group Georgy Minesashvili said that during the counter-battery fight, the enemy lost a US-made M119 gun and a Msta-B howitzer
Corruption scandal with russian officials in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
The Investigation Department of the Russian Interior Ministry brought charges of commercial bribery to Russia’s former top representative at EBRD
Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss preparations for Belt and Road Forum in October
Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov held a working meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on September 13
Unlike West, Russia opts for partnership in its education exports — deputy minister
EU ready to take action against Pyongyang in case it provides military aid to Russia
According to EU Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano, the EU condemns not only Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, but also all Moscow’s supporters
Russia to continue developing relations with North Korea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the visit was timely, useful and constructive
Sevastopol’s governor says loud sounds in city are from naval exercise
The city is periodically attacked by Ukrainian drones and uncrewed boats
If Ukraine ready for dialogue, let them lift ban on talks with Russia, Putin insists
In the meantime, the Russian leader noted, Ukraine is incurring heavy losses in manpower and equipment during its lackluster counteroffensive
Number of missing in Libya reaches nearly 10,000 — IFRC
It is also noted that Libya has problems with access to medical services, lacks funds to set up temporary shelters as well as food
New US sanctions target companies operating in Arctic — US Treasury
The sanctions provide for restrictions on exports and other transactions with affected entities
T-90M tanks hit Ukrainian strongholds near Krasny Liman
The tank crews interact around the clock with reconnaissance units and drone operators to hit targets more accurately with the least amount of ammunition
Kim says ready to work with Putin on ‘100-year plan’ of relations — agency
According to KCNA, Pyongyang is ready to build "stable and future-oriented Korean-Russian relations and on the basis promote building a strong state in both countries and advocate true international justice"
Russia should wipe out nationalist regime in Kiev — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that "the defeat of the West on the Ukrainian track is inevitable"
Expansion of US sanctions targets Russia's defense, energy, financial sectors — Blinken
According to the US secretary of state, the current sanctions are imposed in attempt to limit not only Russia's oil and gas production, but also its "export capacity potential" and "operating in Russia’s metals and mining sectors"
Brazil’s top diplomat cautions against basing BRICS expansion on Cold War paradigms
According to Mauro Vieira, BRICS members are united in their ambition to establish a more just international system that would prioritize universal progress
MGIMO to launch new master's programs with Iran, India — Vice-Rector
At the same time, MGIMO agreed with the University of Tehran to launch a joint master’s program
Ukrainian drone shot down in Belgorod Region
There were no injuries or damage
People can drive Russian cars in France if they have good reason to do so — lawyer
According to Irina Sidorova, it is hard to say exactly what kind of problems the driver of a Russian-plated vehicle could face in France
Putin shows Kim Jong Un Russian luxury car brand Aurus
The North Korean leader first examined the car from the outside, and then tested its comfort by sitting in the rear passenger seat
Russian diplomat slams US for presenting Russia-DPRK dialogue as factor of instability
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov believes that this causes not only bewilderment, but also rejection
Russia's response to possible Ukrainian attacks on Crimean Bridge to be tough — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled Gumenyuk's words that the Crimean Bridge allegedly has "very little time left" and that the Ukrainian armed forces will "continue to work" to destroy the facility
Former US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi calls herself 'cold-blooded reptile'
Earlier, Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to run for the House of Representatives again in 2024
Russia can’t stop hostilities if Ukraine conducts counteroffensive, Putin says
The Russian president emphasized that in order to start the peace process, the Kiev regime should first lift the legislative ban on negotiations
Russian MFA declares first, second secretaries of US embassy personae non gratae
According to the statement, Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein "conducted illegal activities by maintaining contact with Russian citizen Robert Shonov, who is accused of 'confidential cooperation' with a foreign state"
Press review: United Russia sweeps regional votes and Kiev hosts Baerbock for missile talk
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 12th
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Hainan's trade with BRICS countries up 71.7% to $1.73 bln in January-July
Hainan's largest exports to BRICS countries are machinery and electronics
Russia's FSB foils illegal export of components for military aircraft to West, Ukraine
Over 100 components for combat aircraft, $117,000 and 59,000 euros were seized
Kiev uses British missiles Storm Shadow to attack Sevastopol shipyard — Sky News
As the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier, Ukraine’s ten cruise missiles attacked a shipyard in Sevastopol at night. Seven were intercepted by air defense systems
Investigators to check Ukrainian official’s remarks for threats against Russian reporters
Previously, journalist Alexander Kots published a fragment on Asthon-Cirillo’s video address, in which she made threats against representatives of Russian media
Experts from Russia, Asia-Pacific participate in EEF conference on colonialism
The conference takes place at the Far Eastern Federal University, where the impact of colonialism on interethnic relations and the economic situation, as well as the problem of neo-colonialism, is discussed
West violated contracts by supplying Kiev with Soviet, Russian-made weapons — Lavrov
It is noted that these weapons cannot be sent anywhere without the seller's consent
Explosion heard in Kiev — report
There was no air raid alert
Anti-Russia sanctions not to affect gas hub creation — source
Turkey plans to involve many other players in trade via the hub in the future, the source in the area of strategic planning in Turkey’s energy sector noted
Conflict in Ukraine hasn’t affected Russian-Chinese cooperation in transport sector
The International Land Port Corporation in Urumqi plans to launch a high-speed postal express train to Moscow in order to quickly deliver postal items
Russian forces hit two Ukrainian command centers in DPR — Defense Ministry
It is reported that the operational-tactical and army aviation, missile forces and artillery units of the Russian armed forces struck the enemy’s manpower and military equipment in 143 areas over the day
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
