Nepal plans to take part in next Eastern Economic Forum - envoy

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Representatives of Nepal will definitely take part in the next Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the Nepalese Ambassador to Moscow Milan Raj Tuladhar told TASS at the opening of the "Five Colors of the Great Emptiness" exhibition.

"I was supposed to attend the event this time, but I was unable to. We were unable to gather a delegation, but we will definitely come next time," he said, calling the forum a "very important event."

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 10-13, 2023, in Vladivostok, under the motto of "On the way to cooperation, peace and prosperity." The event was organized by the Roscongress foundation, with TASS acting as its general informational partner.